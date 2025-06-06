Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,209 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 839 Printer's Number 913

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 913

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

839

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,

SANTARSIERO, KANE AND KEARNEY, JUNE 6, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for media literacy education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1556. Media Literacy Education.--(a) The Department

of Education, in consultation with the State Board of Education,

shall develop, within twelve (12) months of the effective date

of this section, an age-appropriate model curriculum for

students in kindergarten through grade twelve for media literacy

instruction. Beginning with the school year that commences after

the effective date of this section, a school district shall

incorporate into the school curriculum a component regarding

media literacy.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 839 Printer's Number 913

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more