Senate Bill 839 Printer's Number 913
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 913
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
839
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,
SANTARSIERO, KANE AND KEARNEY, JUNE 6, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for media literacy education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1556. Media Literacy Education.--(a) The Department
of Education, in consultation with the State Board of Education,
shall develop, within twelve (12) months of the effective date
of this section, an age-appropriate model curriculum for
students in kindergarten through grade twelve for media literacy
instruction. Beginning with the school year that commences after
the effective date of this section, a school district shall
incorporate into the school curriculum a component regarding
media literacy.
