Senate Bill 839 Printer's Number 913

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

839

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,

SANTARSIERO, KANE AND KEARNEY, JUNE 6, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for media literacy education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1556. Media Literacy Education.--(a) The Department

of Education, in consultation with the State Board of Education,

shall develop, within twelve (12) months of the effective date

of this section, an age-appropriate model curriculum for

students in kindergarten through grade twelve for media literacy

instruction. Beginning with the school year that commences after

the effective date of this section, a school district shall

incorporate into the school curriculum a component regarding

media literacy.

