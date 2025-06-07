2025 Women Veterans Day Media Kit - Videos, Photos and Proclamation

VIDEO - Watch the 2025 Women Veterans Proclamation signing by Governor Bob Ferguson: Women Veterans Day Proclamation Signing with Governor Bob Ferguson

PHOTOS - Photos from the Proclamation Signing: 2025.06.04 Women Veterans Day Proclamation Signing | Flickr

VIDEO - Video Testimonials from Women Veterans: https://youtu.be/YkdzT3kFT18

EVENT (Eastern WA) - Women Veterans Day in Eastern Washington | WDVA - June 21

EVENT (Western WA) - Women Veterans Supporting Women Veterans - Olympia | WDVA

2025 Women Veterans Day Proclamation:

WHEREAS, throughout the history of Washington state and the United States, women have dedicated themselves to securing and preserving the freedoms and liberties cherished by all Americans and our allies; and

WHEREAS, 2025 marks the 77th anniversary of the groundbreaking Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948, enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force; and

WHEREAS, American women veterans have exhibited extraordinary skill, unwavering dedication and profound sacrifice in upholding the core principles upon which our nation was founded; and

WHEREAS, women continue to serve in the United States Uniformed Services with exceptional valor, resilience and integrity during both conflict and peace, safeguarding the security and prosperity of our nation; and

WHEREAS, women veterans represent one of the fastest-growing demographics within the veteran community, projected to constitute nearly 20 percent of the total veteran population by 2045; and

WHEREAS, Washington state is home to more than 59,000 women veterans whose dedication, sacrifices and achievements deserve recognition, respect and gratitude; and

WHEREAS, it is fitting to honor the courage, dignity and sacrifice with which women have served and continue to serve selflessly in defense of our nation and our great state;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim

June 12, 2025, as

Women Veterans Day

in Washington, and I urge all Washingtonians to join me in celebrating the invaluable contributions of women veterans and acknowledge their unwavering strength, service and commitment to the progress of our country and state.

Signed this 4th day of June, 2025