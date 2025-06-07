Submit Release
Account compromise leads to crash records data breach

AUSTIN – A compromise of an account has led to improper downloads of a large number of crash records, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working to notify those affected.

On May 12, 2025, TxDOT identified unusual activity in its Crash Records Information System (CRIS). Further investigation revealed the activity originated from an account that was compromised and used to improperly access and download nearly 300,000 crash reports. TxDOT immediately disabled access from the compromised account.

Personal information included in crash records may contain: first and last name, mailing and/or physical address, driver license number, license plate number, car insurance policy number and other information. Notification, in this case, is not required by law, but TxDOT has taken proactive steps to inform the public by sending letters to notify the impacted individuals whose information was included in the crash reports.

If you received a letter about this matter, please call the dedicated assistance line at 1-833-918-5951 (toll-free), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Central Time (excluding U.S. holidays). Please be prepared to provide the engagement number included in the letter.

TxDOT is implementing additional security measures for accounts to help prevent similar incidents in the future. The compromise is under investigation.

