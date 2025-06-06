MPD Arrests Suspects in 7th Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, at approximately 5:33 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s bookbag and walked away. When the victim attempted to get their property back, the second suspect displayed a handgun in their waistband and threatened the victim. As the suspects fled the scene, the victim flagged down officers. The suspects were arrested by the responding officers.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, 18-year-old Daelyn Campbell, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and a 18-year-old Rico Rivers II of Beltsville, MD, were charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 25084099