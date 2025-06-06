VA Health and Benefits app—3 million downloads boost Veterans’ access to VA 

With over 3 million downloads and 1.4 million monthly active users, the VA Health and Benefits app is proving to be an essential tool for Veterans. This milestone is more than just a number—it represents real impact, real convenience and real-time access to critical VA services. Whether it’s managing health care, checking benefits, or staying connected with health care teams, the app is making life easier for Veterans nationwide. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, now is the time!

Beyond its current capabilities, the app will offer Veterans additional features in the coming year, such as travel pay reimbursements, and lab and test results.

Veterans are calling this app a game changer

Across the country, Veterans are sharing how the VA Health and Benefits app is making a real difference in their lives.

“It’s great to know I can message my provider and get quick answers. I recently asked my primary care team about a medication, and I had a response by the end of the day.” Stephen Havard, Marine Corps Veteran from Texas “While sitting in my deer blind, I realized I was low on one of my prescriptions. I opened the app and ordered a refill in just a few taps.” Luke Yanny, Marine Veteran from Wisconsin “Lovely format, very user friendly and updated regularly. Recommend using this app instead of the actual site. Keep up the good work developers :)” Anonymous Veteran Reviewer on Google Play Store “The VA Mobile App is a great tool for Veterans… I use it almost daily… Excellent idea, VA… Great job!” Nealy Marine, Veteran from Alabama

The app is designed to simplify everyday tasks, making VA services more accessible than ever before.

“VA’s Health and Benefits app gives Veterans fast and convenient access to a host of important information, from appointments to prescriptions and benefits,” said VA Acting Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Acting Chief Information Officer Eddie Pool. “We encourage all VA-enrolled Veterans to stay connected and informed by downloading the app.”

Key features built for you

The VA Health and Benefits mobile app gives you fast, secure access to the services that matter most. And it wasn’t just designed for Veterans—it was designed with Veterans, every step of the way. From checking your benefits to managing health care appointments or refilling prescriptions, the app puts control in your hands—right when and where you need it.

Stay connected with VA

Use secure, biometric login for quick and safe access.

Show digital proof of your Veteran status.

Easily update your contact information.

Locate nearby VA facilities in seconds.

Get immediate support from the Veterans Crisis Line.

Manage your health care

See and manage VA health care appointments.

Receive push notifications for appointment reminders.

Send and receive secure messages to your VA health care team.

View and download your vaccination records.

Refill prescriptions with ease.

Access your VA benefits

Check the status of your claims and appeals.

Upload claim documentation directly from your phone.

Download VA letters and important benefit documents.

Receive and view claim decision letters.

Review your disability rating.

Stay on top of your VA payments

View your VA payment history.

Update your direct deposit information securely.

Review the history of payments we’ve sent to you.

What’s next? Even more features are coming

VA continues to enhance the app to meet Veterans’ evolving needs. Here’s a preview of upcoming features:

Lab and test results at your fingertips.

Mobile check-in for medical appointments.

Request travel pay reimbursement in a few taps.

Expanded appointment scheduling options to save you time.

Integration with VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) for a seamless experience.

Download the app today

More than 3 million Veterans have already discovered the convenience of the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App. Don’t miss out—download it today and experience the difference for yourself.

Download now at Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Stay connected, stay informed and take control of your VA benefits—all in one place.