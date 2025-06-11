New Book Anxiety Unpacked Offers a Groundbreaking Approach to Understanding and Overcoming Anxiety

3d Cover Image Anxiety Unpacked

Psychotherapist Noelle McWard Aquino introduces a transformative model to help readers identify their anxiety type and reclaim inner peace

This isn't just another book on anxiety - it's the roadmap anxious people have been looking for.” — Mattias Barker, Psychotherapist and Founder of Estrangement.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran psychotherapist Noelle McWard Aquino unveils a revolutionary framework for understanding and treating anxiety in her new book, Anxiety Unpacked : Discover Your Type and Recover Your Peace, set to release on June 11, 2025, through Muse Literary. Drawing from over 30 years of clinical experience and personal insights, McWard Aquino presents a compassionate, practical guide that empowers readers to address anxiety at its root.In Anxiety Unpacked, McWard Aquino challenges the conventional one-size-fits-all approach to anxiety treatment. She identifies three distinct anxiety types— Future Catastrophizing, Control, and Distorted Beliefs —each with unique characteristics, underlying needs, and specific strategies for resolution. By helping readers pinpoint their personal anxiety profile, the book offers targeted interventions designed to foster lasting calm and peace.“Anxiety is not a monolith,” says McWard Aquino. “Understanding the specific nature of your anxiety is the first step toward meaningful healing. This book provides the tools to not just manage anxiety, but to transform your relationship with it.”McWard Aquino's approach is deeply informed by her professional practice and personal journey, including her experience as a mother to a son living with generalized anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Her dual perspective offers readers both clinical expertise and heartfelt empathy, making Anxiety Unpacked a relatable and effective resource.The book is already garnering attention in professional circles. McWard Aquino has presented her model at events such as the NASW-Illinois, North Dakota, and Nevada 's joint annual conference where she provided insights into her innovative approach to anxiety treatment. Based on her presentation there, Noelle was invited to do extended trainings for NASW, NV and NASW, IL.Anxiety Unpacked will be available in paperback and eBook formats at major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Waterstones.Book Details:Title: Anxiety Unpacked: Discover Your Type and Recover Your PeaceAuthor: Noelle McWard AquinoPublisher: Muse Literary PublishingRelease Date: June 11, 2025ISBN-13: 9781960876904Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook,Page Count: 252About the Author:Noelle McWard Aquino, LCSW, is a seasoned psychotherapist based in Chicago, IL, specializing in the treatment of anxiety disorders. With over three decades of experience, she has developed a unique framework for understanding and treating anxiety, which she teaches to both clients and fellow therapists. McWard Aquino is also a contributor to Psychology Today, where she authors the blog "Unpacking Anxiety," offering insights and strategies for managing anxiety in everyday life.

