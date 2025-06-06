June Oil and Gas Public Offering Generates $9 Million in Revenue

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan's Crown oil and natural gas public offering, held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, raised $9,128,114.78 for the province, with the Estevan area generating the bulk of the bids and revenue.

Seventy-one parcels received acceptable bids, covering a total area of 12,586.646 hectares.

The Estevan area in the southeast brought in $6,533,373.21 for 34 leases totalling 3,631.861 hectares.

In the northwest, the Lloydminster area generated $1,983,553.17 in revenue for 17 leases and one exploration licence totalling 4,830.780 hectares.

Bids in the Kindersley area brought in $547,467.36, while offers in the Swift Current area brought in $63,721.04.

Elk Run Resources Ltd. made the highest bid and dollars-per-hectare bid, offering $2,361,846.93 for a 291.486 hectare lease southeast of Lampman in the Estevan area. The bid works out to an average of $8,102.78 per hectare.

This is the second of six oil and gas public offerings for the 2025-26 fiscal year, over which time the Government of Saskatchewan has raised $21,111,246.03

Several factors affect public offering activity, including changes in oil and gas prices, land availability, geological and technological constraints and various market conditions.

For more information about oil and gas public offerings in Saskatchewan, please visit: Schedule of Public Offerings webpage on saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

