Request for Bids Process Closed on Independent Review of 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfire Season

CANADA, October 17 - Released on October 16, 2025

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has closed the Request for Bids process for an independent after-action review on the 2025 wildfire season. This proactive measure comes in response to an unprecedented wildfire season, which saw over 500 wildfires - well above the five-year average. The SPSA anticipates the selection of the third party will be announced soon.

"The 2025 wildfire season deeply affected Saskatchewan families and communities," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "Considering the complexity, community impact and scope of the 2025 wildfire season, the SPSA issued a Request for Bids process to ensure an independent firm with significant experience in post-incident analysis is contracted. The review will focus on the SPSA's response, evacuation and recovery aspects of the wildfire season. We are taking meaningful action to learn from this year's wildfire season and ensure Saskatchewan people are safe and secure."

The review process is anticipated to begin in the next few weeks and will conclude in advance of the 2026 wildfire season.

-30-

For more information, contact: