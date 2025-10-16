Crop Report for the Period October 7 to October 13, 2025

CANADA, October 16 - Released on October 16, 2025

Producers made solid harvest progress on remaining crop acres and got plenty of other field work done last week, before rain and snowfall on the weekend halted operations in many areas. Producers are hoping to get back in the field prior to winter to harvest the few remaining crop acres and finish field work.

Provincially, harvest is 98 per cent complete. Most crop is off in the west-central and northeast regions as progress sits at 99 per cent, followed by the southeast and northwest at 98 per cent and the southwest and east-central at 97 per cent.

Although most producers have finished harvest, some have a small amount of oilseed, chickpea and canary seed crops remaining in the field. For oilseed crops, canola is 98 per cent harvested, mustard is 95 per cent, flax is 87 per cent and soybeans are 83 per cent harvested. For the other small acreage crops, canary seed is 92 per cent harvested and chickpeas are 88 per cent harvested. All other pulse, spring cereal and winter cereal crop types have been harvested.

Many areas of the province got notable rain and snow last weekend, while some areas received limited precipitation. The most rain fell in the Strasbourg area which got 52 mm, followed by the Archerwill area with 50 mm and the Arborfield area with 43 mm. The precipitation was well received by producers that have finished harvest as it benefited soil moisture levels. Cropland topsoil moisture is now rated at seven per cent surplus, 53 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. For hayland areas, topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 49 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and 13 per cent very short. For pastures, topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 36 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Producers are hoping to receive more moisture prior to freezing to improve soil moisture levels and recharge dugouts for next spring.

For the few crops remaining in the field, there were minor levels of environmental damage from wind, frost and snowfall. Additionally, wildlife and migratory birds are feeding on crops in the field and opened grain bags this time of year, but damage observed is minor.

Livestock producers are reporting overall adequate feed supplies for the winter. Current winter feed supplies are estimated as follows:

Hay is nine per cent surplus, 82 per cent adequate and nine per cent short.

Greenfeed is six per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and five per cent short.

Silage is six per cent surplus, 92 per cent adequate and two per cent short.

Straw is 14 per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate and eight per cent short.

Feed grain is 11 per cent surplus, 85 per cent adequate and four per cent short.

As producers finish harvest, they are busy spraying for weeds, applying fertilizer, harrowing fields and servicing equipment. Livestock producers are busy moving cattle home for the winter, hauling bales and marketing livestock.

As field work continues, producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind. The public is also reminded to take extra caution on roadways as machinery is still moving from field to field.

There will be no Crop Report for the period of October 14 to 20, 2025. The final Crop Report will be issued on October 30, 2025. This will allow time for appropriate information gathering and preparation until harvest is complete.

