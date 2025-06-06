Saskatchewan Agriculture Industry Benefits from Funding for Research Demonstration Projects

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 6, 2025

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced that 32 Agriculture Demonstration of Practices and Technologies (ADOPT) projects and six Strategic Field Program (SFP) projects received more than $1.4 million in funding for fiscal 2024-25 under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

"Research is at the root of how we grow the sector and strengthen Canada's position as a world leader when it comes to agriculture," Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald said. "These projects will help get best practices directly into the hands of farmers and processors in Saskatchewan and keep them on the cutting edge."

"Saskatchewan is a global leader in agriculture technology and sustainability practices thanks to initiatives like ADOPT," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "By investing in demonstration and knowledge transfer projects, we are ensuring the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of Canada's agricultural sector."

The ADOPT program provides funding to assist producer groups and First Nations communities to evaluate and demonstrate new agricultural practices and technologies at the local level. ADOPT focuses on practical, short-term research projects that can be applied by producers soon after completion.

The SFP provides funding for relevant and timely field-level studies to support agriculture producers and processors in Saskatchewan and helps to develop new best practices that reinforce Saskatchewan's global leadership in sustainable agriculture production and expertise.

Several projects will be demonstrated at Agriculture-Applied Research Management (Agri-ARM) sites throughout the province this year for producers to take part in learning first-hand about the new technologies and production practices.

Sustainable CAP is a five year, $3.5 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri-food, and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Sustainable CAP has committed $10 million over five years to demonstration projects through ADOPT and SFP.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Agriculture

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5155

Email: ag.media@gov.sk.ca

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Media Relations

Ottawa, ON

Phone: 1-866-345-7972

Email: aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@agr.gc.ca