Saskatchewan Recognizes Agriculture Week

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October 5 to 11, 2025, as Agriculture Week in Saskatchewan. This week brings awareness to and celebrates the province's vibrant farming and food sector.

"Agriculture is an important driver of our provincial economy and integral to our communities' economic and social wellbeing," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "Agriculture Week is an opportunity to celebrate this vital sector, share stories, and recognize farmers, ranchers and agri-businesses who help feed our province, country and the world."

Each year, the Ministry of Agriculture partners with Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan to bring together those in the agriculture industry and consumers to share stories, foster understanding and highlight the strength and resilience of the agricultural community.

This year's theme, #CelebrateAg, encourages everyone to have conversations about where our food comes from and the people behind it. Through a mix of online campaigns, community events, and interactive activities, Ag Week aims to bridge the gap between producers and consumers.

''Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan is an industry leader in building agriculture awareness in the province," Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk said. "Pride in the people who produce food in this province runs deep. Each year Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan has the privilege to lead celebrations for this great agriculture industry. Ag Week allows everyone in Saskatchewan the opportunity to think deeper about how the food they enjoy comes to their family's table."

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved in Ag Week by posting with the hashtag #CelebrateAg, downloading and sharing Ag Week graphics, and taking part in the month-long Farm & Food Care photo contest. For more information about this year's initiatives, visit: Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan #CelebrateAg webpage.

