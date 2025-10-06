Saskatchewan Celebrates Foster Families Month

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October as Foster Families Month, a time to celebrate and honour the compassion and commitment of the foster families in our province.

"Foster families embody an unwavering commitment to the children and youth of our province," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This month, and every month, we celebrate and thank our dedicated foster families who offer not just a home, but a better chance at life."

Foster Families Month also provides an opportunity to highlight the government's commitment to family-based care, recognizing that children thrive best in stable home environments. Foster families play an important role by providing the stability and support that children need.

Celebrating this month also raises awareness about the important work of the Saskatchewan Foster Families Association (SFFA). Supporting caregivers to provide safe, stable homes where children can experience day-to-day nurturing, encouragement and structure. They support children through school transitions, medical appointments, therapy, cultural connections, family connections and reunification plans with birth families.

"We celebrate the compassion, resilience, and love that foster families bring into the lives of children each and every day," Saskatchewan Foster Families Association Executive Director Deb Davies said. "Their consistent dedication to providing safety, stability, and hope creates lasting change, not only for the children they care for, but for families and communities as a whole. Foster families are truly the heart of our community, and we are deeply grateful for the care they give and the lives they so powerfully impact."

For information, about becoming a foster parent, contact the Saskatchewan Foster Families Association at 1-800-667-7002 or visit www.saskfosterfamilies.ca.

