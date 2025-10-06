Minister of Agriculture Announces Saskatchewan Farm Land Ownership Advisory Committee

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2025

Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison has appointed a Farm Land Ownership Advisory Committee to provide feedback which aims to strengthen Saskatchewan's farm land ownership legislation.

The committee will meet with key stakeholders in October and November. After initial consultations are complete, the committee will provide a summary of feedback received. The Government of Saskatchewan will then review the findings.

"Our government wants to ensure that legislation meets the needs of Saskatchewan farm land owners," Harrison said. "This committee's work will help inform the decisions we make regarding farm land ownership in our province."

The Farm Land Ownership Advisory Committee will consist of three members:

Ken McDonald, Chairperson;

Deron Kuski, Committee Member; and

Curt Chickoski, Committee Member.

"I am pleased to be a part of this committee which has been struck to review all aspects of farm land ownership in Saskatchewan," McDonald said. "Farm land ownership is an important issue to the people of this province, and it is our task to review current regulations and to make sure that managing this valuable asset remains a priority."

Saskatchewan farm land is one of the province's most valuable assets. The province's farm land ownership framework is comprised of The Saskatchewan Farm Security Act and The Saskatchewan Farm Security Regulations. As the nature of farming and business continues to evolve, the Government of Saskatchewan wants to ensure the legislative framework regarding farm land ownership meets the needs of the people of Saskatchewan.

The Farm Land Security Board will continue to monitor and enforce Saskatchewan's farm land ownership legislation, while operating independently of government. The Board enforces The Saskatchewan Farm Security Act, which specifies individuals and entities that are eligible to acquire an interest in farm land, including Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada, and corporations that are 100 per cent Canadian owned and not publicly traded.

-30-

For more information, contact: