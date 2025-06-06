Operation Patriot Results in Numerous Arrests of Criminal Illegal Aliens with Detainers that Were Ignored Due to Sanctuary Policies

Nearly 1,500 illegal aliens were arrested in sanctuary Massachusetts including rapists, kidnappers, and other violent criminals

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published further details about the success of Operation Patriot in Massachusetts. DHS is highlighting some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who were arrested and then released into Massachusetts (MA) communities because of sanctuary policies.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE arrested nearly 1,500 illegal aliens in sanctuary Massachusetts during a month-long operation” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Outrageously, many of these criminal illegal aliens—including rapists, kidnappers, and other violent criminals were arrested and RELEASED by local authorities because of sanctuary policies. These policies make Americans less safe.”

Below are a few of the worst of the worst arrests made during the month-long surge by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) all of whom had previous ICE detainers which were ignored by local authorities.

Marcelino De Leon Yoc

ICE Boston arrested Marcelino De Leon Yoc, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala and a registered sex offender who has pending criminal charges in Boston, MA for five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older. He was arrested in Roxbury, MA for aggravated rape of child with a 10-year age gap and indecent assault and battery of a person 14 or older. Two ICE detainers were not honored—one from the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, MA and another one from Nashua Street Jail in Boston, MA. He is pending removal and will remain in ICE custody.

John Tobon Vargas

ICE Boston arrested John Tobon Vargas, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Colombia. Previously, on February 14, 2025, the Boston, MA Municipal Court in Roxbury, MA arraigned him on charges of felony breaking and entering, kidnapping, aggravated rape, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older. The Boston Municipal Court released him without notifying ICE, despite an immigration detainer being in place. He is pending removal proceedings and will remain in ICE custody.

Kebler Lasso

ICE Boston also arrested Kebler Lasso, an illegal alien from Ecuador. On July 24, 2018, he was convicted for soliciting to commit murder and was sentenced to one year in jail. He was released by the Brockton District Court in MA and placed on GPS without honoring the immigration detainer in place. On May 5, 2025, ERO Boston arrested him in Brockton, MA.

Denis Javier Aguirre Murillo

ICE Boston arrested Denis Javier Aguirre Murillo, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, whose most recent arrest in Fall River, MA was for rape, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or older, witness intimidation, and kidnapping a minor by relative. He has a conviction in Boston, MA for illegal re-entry. He also has several other arrests in MA including lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual conduct for fee, and multiple convictions for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, he has a conviction for operating while intoxicated in Iowa and served one year prison. On February 19, 2025, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office did not honor his ICE detainer, and he was released.

Luciano Pereira De Oliveira

ICE Boston arrested Luciano Pereira De Oliveira, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, pending charges in Edgartown, MA for aggravated rape of a child with force, possession child pornography, and dissemination of obscene material. He has another arrest in Edgartown, MA for assault and battery of family and kidnapping. On July 28, 2024, an ICE detainer was lodged, but the Edgartown District Court in MA did not honor the detainer and released him. He was arrested as part of Operation Patriot and will be processed for expedited removal.

Jose Wilfredo Lopez-Martin

ICE Boston arrested 40-year-old Jose Wilfredo Lopez-Martin, an illegal alien from Guatemala, who has been charged with for the following: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – hammer, threatening to commit crime, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – vehicle, assault and battery of family, strangulation/suffocation, and intimidation of a witness. On October 16, 2024, the Lynn District Court in MA released him and did not honor the ICE detainer.

Graviel Nolasco

ICE Boston arrested Graviel Nolasco, a 52-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, at large in Lynn, MA. On an unknown date and location, he entered the U.S. without admission or parole. He has been removed from the U.S. on four prior occasions. He has a conviction in Peabody, MA for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and malicious destruction of property. He has 15 total adult arraignments in Lynn, MA, for crimes such as assault and battery on a household (3x), strangulation/suffocation, intimidation of witness, Abuse Prevention Act, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The Lynn District Court in MA released him on January 7, 2025, and did not honor the immigration detainer. He will remain in ICE custody pending referral to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution for re-entry after deportation.

Senat Dufren

ICE Boston arrested Senat Dufren, 33, an illegal alien from Haiti, in Waltham, MA. He was previously arrested in Roxbury, MA for assault and battery and malicious destruction of property, and ICE subsequently lodged an immigration detainer with the Nashua Street Jail in Boston, MA. On April 3, 2024, he was released, and the detainer was not honored. He was then arrested again on February 19, 2025, in Waltham, MA for assault and battery, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, and assault and battery of a family/household.

Jose Luis Ledezma

ICE Boston arrested Jose Luis Ledezma, an illegal alien from Ecuador, who had been previously removed from the U.S. and has pending criminal charges in Barnstable, MA for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, leaving scene with person injured, and operating a vehicle with suspended license. He had another arrest in Barnstable for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – hammer. On March 21, 2025, an ICE detainer was lodged with Barnstable County House of Corrections, but it was not honored, and he was later released. He will be prosecuted for illegal entry.

Jefferson Adrian Patin Quinaloa

ICE Boston arrested Jefferson Adrian Patin Quinaloa, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, who has convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently, as well as pending charges for aggravated assault and battery - serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault to rob. On February 20, 2024, the Brighton District Court in MA released him and did not honor the ICE detainer. On May 5, 2023, the Plymouth Superior Court in MA released him and did not honor the ICE detainer. He is now in ICE custody.

###