DHS and Idaho Team up in Joint Immigration Enforcement Operation

Idaho is helping DHS keep America safe

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Idaho Governor Brad Little announced that the state of Idaho has signed a new agreement to support President Trump’s deportation agenda.

Idaho State Police will be working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to send hundreds of criminal illegal aliens in Idaho jails to ICE detention facilities for deportation. This agreement was made under the 287g authority of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“287(g) is critically important to our strategy of having the enforcement that we need to really address the criminal activities that we’ve seen out on the ground," said Secretary Noem. "It has been wonderful to see people jump in and be a part of it to make sure that we have not just the authorities that we need to go out there and to work, but also to have the local knowledge and the people in the community that really want to be a part of the solution. We are looking for more agreements like that across the country, and we will continue to build on it."

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS has expanded enforcement cooperation with state and local law enforcement to historic levels. Since President Trump took office, ICE has signed hundreds of new agreements, bringing the current total to 649.

Announcing the agreement, Governor Little said: “Idaho is stepping up to help the Trump administration transport illegal immigrants with criminal histories out of our jails and to ICE facilities, where they will be deported out of our country. These criminals here illegally have committed crimes such as domestic violence, robbery, driving under the influence, and other dangerous activities that threaten Idaho families, but in counties across our state they are being released back into our communities after arrest. This is unacceptable. Idaho has taken many steps to increase our coordination with the Trump administration in the enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws, and I want to further strengthen our state’s partnership with President Trump to help address the national emergency posed by years of reckless border policies under the Biden-Harris administration.”

"I’m really encouraged to see Idaho making its communities safer by signing on with our 287(g) program,” said Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons. “You have to remember that we’re talking about criminals — and often, they won’t take an arrest sitting down — so when local jails are allowed to turn them over to ICE in a safe setting, we don’t need to send dozens of federal law enforcement officers into the public to make arrests. Partnerships like this one keep offenders out of communities and protect our families, friends and neighbors."

DHS has recently conducted several successful 287g operations with its partners, including: