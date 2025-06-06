May Super Hunt drawing nets $1 million for access, next drawing is in August

Idaho Fish and Game in May held its first of two Super Hunt drawings and raised over a million dollars for public access for hunting and fishing. Entries are being sold now for the next drawing, and deadline is Aug. 10.

Half the winners were from Idaho, and hunters from California, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Florida, Washington, Arizona and Michigan also won hunts. One Super Hunt Combo winner bought a single entry.

“It shows you can win big with a single ticket, but you can’t win if you don’t enter,” Fish and Game Marketing Director Ian Malepeai said.

Two Super Hunt drawings are held annually, and winners can hunt in any open unit in the state - general and controlled hunts - for the species in which they drew a tag. A Super Hunt Combo includes a deer, elk, moose and pronghorn tag.

Super Hunt entries cost $6 each and $20 for the Super Hunt Combo. Residents and nonresidents are eligible, and you don’t need a hunting license to apply. To buy entries, or learn more, see the Super Hunt webpage.

The deadline for the next drawing is Aug. 10, and it includes:

Two elk, two deer, two pronghorn and one moose Super Hunt

One Super Hunt Combo that includes one tag for each species

The May drawing attracted 15,868 hunters who bought 145,593 entries and raised $1,041,474 for access. In past few years, Fish and Game has used the money from Super Hunt drawings to access hundreds of thousands of acres for sportsmen and women, secure Access YES! easements for hunting and fishing on private land, and maintain trails in remote hunting areas.



