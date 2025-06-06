New Haven Barracks/ Petit Larceny/ Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25B5002461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/3/25, 0100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-22A, Panton

VIOLATIONS:

-Petit larceny (2 counts)

-Unlawful trespass (4 counts)

ACCUSED: Matthew Porcaro

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VICTIM: Jill Wade

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VICTIM: Phillip Wade

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VICTIM: Angela Wade

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VICTIM: William Wade

AGE: 2/27/59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VICTIM: Kasey Cavoretto

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/3/25 at approximately 1316 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an overnight theft outside a residence located on VT Route 22A in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed that morning at approximately 0100 hours, Matthew Porcaro (38) of Vergennes, VT entered four motor vehicles without the lawful consent of the owners and stole items from two of the cars. On 6/6/2025, Porcaro was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted in this case by the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

