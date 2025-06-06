New Haven Barracks/ Petit Larceny/ Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5002461
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/3/25, 0100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-22A, Panton
VIOLATIONS:
-Petit larceny (2 counts)
-Unlawful trespass (4 counts)
ACCUSED: Matthew Porcaro
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VICTIM: Jill Wade
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: Phillip Wade
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: Angela Wade
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: William Wade
AGE: 2/27/59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: Kasey Cavoretto
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/3/25 at approximately 1316 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an overnight theft outside a residence located on VT Route 22A in the Town of Panton. Investigation revealed that morning at approximately 0100 hours, Matthew Porcaro (38) of Vergennes, VT entered four motor vehicles without the lawful consent of the owners and stole items from two of the cars. On 6/6/2025, Porcaro was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted in this case by the Vergennes Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
