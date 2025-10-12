Rutland Barracks/ Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4007358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/12/2025 at approximately 0710 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Euclid St, West Pawlet

MISSING JUVENILE: Faith Baker

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Faith Baker, who was last seen leaving her residence in West Pawlet, VT, at approximately 0710 hours on 10/12/2025. Faith is believed to be traveling on foot towards New York. She was described as having brown hair, wearing a tan sweatshirt with butterflies, black sweatpants, and ankle-high black boots. A photo of Faith is attached.

The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Faith’s whereabouts and is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on Faith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a criminal violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their parents or legal guardian.