Latham Jenkins Ranks No. 1 in Wyoming on 2025 RealTrends Agent Rankings

Top-producing Jackson Hole agent reaches $87.80 million in individual sales volume

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latham Jenkins , leading luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, has once again earned the top place among the nation’s top-performing agents in the 2025 REAL Trends Verified rankings . With $87.80 million in sales volume, Jenkins continues to set the standard for excellence in one of the most exclusive mountain markets in the country.“Consistently delivering outstanding results for my clients is my highest priority,” said Jenkins. “The Jackson Hole luxury lifestyle market is both fast-paced and nuanced. Staying ahead means deeply understanding local dynamics, tracking national trends, and tailoring strategies to each client’s goals.”Jenkins’ latest recognition marks a four-year streak on the REAL Trends rankings, including a No. 1 ranking in Wyoming in 2021 and No. 2 from 2020 through 2024, a rare consistency in an ever-evolving market. Within Live Water Properties, he has also been named the Top National Producing Broker in four of the last five years, underscoring his position as one of the firm’s most accomplished and reliable performers.A hallmark of Jenkins’ success is his storytelling approach to luxury lifestyle marketing. Each listing is treated as a narrative opportunity blending architectural detail, historical context, and lifestyle potential into a cohesive story that speaks to the aspirations of high-net-worth buyers. His campaigns pair cinematic visuals, editorial-quality writing, and tailored messaging to evoke not just the value of the property, but the emotional and experiential reward of owning it. Whether promoting a conservation ranch or a legacy estate, Jenkins positions each home as an experience, not just a transaction.With deep experience in conservation easements, lifestyle-focused transactions, and marketing legacy properties, Jenkins offers clients a well-rounded perspective. His work often involves navigating complex decisions around multi-generational land ownership and tax considerations, making him a trusted advisor to buyers and sellers alike.The 2025 REAL Trends Verified rankings are based on verified sales data from the 2024 calendar year. For more details, visit www.realtrends.com/agent-rankings About Latham JenkinsLatham Jenkins, a nationally ranked luxury real estate professional, has been a consistent leader in Wyoming’s residential market. Jenkins combines unmatched expertise with a passion for Jackson Hole’s natural beauty. His innovative marketing approach has made him a trusted name in showcasing the region’s most extraordinary properties. For more information, visit https://www.livewaterjacksonhole.com/

