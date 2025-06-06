Maryland State Police Investigating Double Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Carroll County

June 6, 2025

(HAMPSTEAD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a double fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Carroll County.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger of a Chevrolet dump truck, whose identification is also being withheld pending next of kin notification, was transported by ambulance to Carroll Hospital Center, where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver and another passenger in the dump truck, as well as, the driver of a Ford pickup truck, were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries.

Around 7:48 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to Route 30 (Hampstead Bypass) for a report of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Ford pickup truck was traveling south on Maryland Route 30 when for unknown reasons, traveled into the northbound lanes, striking the dump truck, which subsequently caused the dump truck to strike the Chevrolet pickup truck.

Lanes were closed for approximately five hours. Personnel from the Carroll County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

