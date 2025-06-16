Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Frederick County 

June 16, 2025

(MOUNT AIRY, MD) – The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday on Interstate 70 in Frederick County.

The victim is identified as Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, of Silver Spring, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. on June 14, 2025, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for a report of a shooting on eastbound I-70, just before Maryland Route 27.

Police located a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck at the scene, along with Urrea and five others. All six had been inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The driver was transported to a trauma center with gunshot injuries. His identity is not being released at this time. One passenger was evaluated at the scene and declined medical treatment. The remaining three reported no injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victims were struck by gunfire from another vehicle traveling east on I-70 shortly after leaving an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds at about 11:40 p.m.

Anyone with dashcam footage on eastbound I-70 in Frederick County between 11:30 p.m. and midnight is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. Anyone with information on the shooting is also asked to contact police.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the Criminal Enforcement Division West and Frederick Barrack. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department, and the Frederick Police Department also assisted.

The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov