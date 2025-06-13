Submit Release
Amber Alert Issued For Baltimore County Police Department

Maryland State Police News Release

An Amber Alert is being issued for a missing 4-year-old boy on behalf of the Baltimore County Police Department

Child: Antonio Lamar Jackson, Black male, black hair, brown eyes

Vehicle: 2016 Nissan Rogue 4-door SUV, black in color                                                    

License: Maryland Registration T2005657

Per Baltimore County Police, last seen on 6/13/2025 at approximately 1257 hours, in the area of southbound Interstate 295, Anne Arundel County, MD

Contact: Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-7321 or 911. Click here for more.

