MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 6/17/2025

June 17, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 17, 2025

On 6/12/2025, TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Schoolhouse Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Malik Deondre Brandon, 26 of Hughesville, MD was in the presence of an individual who had an active protective order against him. Brandon was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

On 6/14/2025, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to an address on Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of threats of arson. Investigation revealed that Shahid Sanchez Louis, 32 of Lexington Park, MD threatened to burn down the residence of his landlord. Louis was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Threat of Arson.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 6/15/2025, Tyrone Lamar Anderson, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 6/11/2025, Carlos Rodrigo Romero Reyes, 24 of Woodbridge, VA was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 6/11/2025, Marlon Weslee Hill, 53 of Leonardown, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS – Intent to Distribute and Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop

On 6/15/2025, Casey Skyy Johnston, 26 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 6/16/2025, James Xavier Pease, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov