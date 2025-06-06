The School Psychology program moves its first cohort of students ...

Gonzaga’s Psy.D. in School Psychology program is a doctorate level degree that prepares students to become licensed-eligible psychologists.

“We are incredibly excited to have our first cohort of students moving into the dissertation phase of their studies,” said Kristen Arnold, professor of School Psychology. “This is a significant milestone, as it reinforces our emphasis on training practitioner-researchers who contribute meaningfully to the field of school psychology.”

According to Arnold, the dissertation process begins with coursework in advanced research methods and data analysis. Students develop a research proposal under the guidance of a faculty mentor, ensuring their work is both rigorous and applicable to real-world educational challenges. After approval, students collect and analyze data, culminating in a final dissertation defense.

One student, for example, is researching how targeted social-emotional learning interventions can improve the well-being and academic success of teenage parents, many of whom face significant barriers to completing their education. Another is investigating the availability and effectiveness of mental health services for youth in the juvenile justice system, and how school psychologists and educators can play a role in supporting educational transitions back into traditional school settings.

"Our mantra is to create dissertations that do good,” said Arnold. The School Psychology program itself seeks to do good, too.

"It is built around a commitment to service, ethical practice, and the preparation of highly competent school psychologists,” Arnold said.

The curriculum emphasizes social justice, equity, and mental health advocacy; and features a number of community partnerships where students engage in applied research and gain real-world experience.

Faculty are engaged in research on topics like trauma-informed practices, culturally responsive assessment, and evidence-based interventions in schools. Upon graduation, 100% of students secure high-quality internships and job placements.

“We take pride in preparing school psychologists who not only excel in their professional roles, but also contribute to advancing the field through research and advocacy,” said Arnold.