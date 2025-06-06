Third Arrest Made in 2023 Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a third arrest of a suspect for a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast in 2023.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, the victim died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Barbour, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, August 16, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 17-year-old Rayon Davis Jr., and 17-year-old Quintin Reed, both of Southeast, DC were arrested. They have both been charged as adults with First Degree Murder While Armed- Felony Murder.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Avery Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.

MPD would like to thank the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in apprehending Rayon Davis and the DC Superior Court U.S. Marshals for their assistance in apprehending Avery Taylor.

CCN: 23206476

###