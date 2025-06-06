Maine DOE Update – June 6, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Second Annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit Empowers Maine Students with Disabilities to Dream Big

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education held its second annual “I Belong” Youth Summit at Central Maine Community College on Thursday, May 29. This event brought together students from across the state with individualized education plans (IEPs) for a day dedicated to empowerment, connection, and celebration of student voice. Student participants ranged in age from 10 to 22 years old. | More

Your Voice Matters: Help to Name Maine’s New School Attendance Awareness Campaign!

As the Maine Department of Education (DOE) makes plans for Attendance Awareness Month in September, we are preparing to shine a spotlight on attendance and engagement in Maine schools with an attendance campaign name and slogan contest. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Bowdoinham Community School Founds Its First ‘Play Club’

Jonathan Haidt’s book “The Anxious Generation” planted a seed that took hold with Bowdoinham second-grade teacher, Kaleigh Frye. While much of the national conversation surrounding Haidt’s book has focused on phone-free schools, a second concept – “play-full schools” – piqued the interest of Bowdoinham Community School staff during professional conversations in August. Soon after, Frye approached Principal Chris Lajoie with a proposal: “I want to start a Play Club.” | More

Empowering Students: Workforce Development and the Dignity of Risk

At the core of teaching is a central question: How can we ensure that every student gets the best education possible? This was the theme of the Maine Department of Education’s Inclusive Education Conference, focused on supporting students with disabilities throughout their pre-K-12 schooling and into meaningful adult lives. One panel was on the topic of “Dignity of Risk for Students with Disabilities.” | More

