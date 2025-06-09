We Connect the Dots and Sister Cities Project Launch Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital and Workforce Training

Partnership Expands Access to Tech, Entrepreneurship, and Social Impact Training for Underserved Youth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect the Dots – a nonprofit dedicated to STEAM education and workforce empowerment – and Sister Cities Project – committed to community equity and empowerment – announce a groundbreaking partnership designed to bridge educational gaps, enhance workforce readiness, and promote digital equity among underserved youth and communities.The partnership includes the following initiatives:1. (Eco) System Job Training via WCTD’s LMS Platform: Sister Cities Project will utilize We Connect The Dots’ free online job training platform to deliver essential soft and hard skill modules. In the next phase, both organizations will collaboratively create industry-sponsored training modules customized for specific communities, companies, or sectors, creating immediate training access and ongoing revenue opportunities through corporate partnerships.2. Joint Digital Equity & Workforce Initiatives: The partners will leverage WCTD’s LMS system, offering co-branded programs with immersive training in technology, entrepreneurship, and social impact to youth from underserved communities. Fellows will gain mentorship, solve real-world community challenges, and showcase capstone projects. This initiative builds clear career pathways, delivers measurable community outcomes, and presents attractive sponsorship opportunities.3. Aligning Metrics for Collective Success: Leveraging the Sister Cities Project’s TruImpact Score system and We Connect The Dots’ digital skills outcomes, this integration will track and report community impact alongside participant skill development. The resulting transparent metrics and visualization enable powerful, data-driven storytelling for funders and establish a scalable model for equitable education nationwide.“Our partnership with Sister Cities Project exemplifies our shared vision for equitable workforce development and digital empowerment,” said Shauna Oenning, Executive Director of We Connect the Dots, Inc. “Together, we are addressing the digital divide head-on by equipping youth and communities with tangible, market-ready skills and creating a sustainable pipeline for future workforce talent.”“This partnership between San Diego and New York proves that equity is important everywhere—and that underserved youth, no matter where they live, deserve access to real opportunities,” added Shawn McClondon, Founder of Sister Cities Project. “By combining our community-rooted (Eco) System model with We Connect the Dots’ digital platform, we’re building a powerful, scalable path to workforce readiness that starts with the youth too often left behind.”For more information about We Connect the Dots and Sister Cities Project, please visit we-connect-the-dots.org and www.sistercitiesproject.org About We Connect The Dots:We Connect The Dots (WCTD) is committed to transforming lives. With a focus on young adults aged 13-18 and underemployed adults over 18, WCTD’s programs ignite passion and impart practical knowledge in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and other modern skills grounded in STEAM. Through partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, WCTD aims to bridge the gap between the demands of today’s workforce and the opportunities available to those embracing a STEAM-driven path. Fostering a thirst for learning and enabling all participants to achieve their full potential, we are dedicated to making a difference on local, national, and global scales.

