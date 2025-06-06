President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with judiciary to strengthen South Africa’s justice system

President Cyril Ramaphosa supported by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Andries Nel, today hosted a high-level engagement with Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and Heads of Court at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the President’s official residence in Pretoria.

This important engagement brought together the Executive and the Judiciary to reaffirm their shared commitment to building a stronger, more effective justice system, firmly anchored in the values of South Africa’s Constitution.

Also in attendance were Ministers Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi Minister of Public Service and Administration, and Dean Macpherson Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya was supported by senior members of the Judiciary, including, Justice Mahube Molemela, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Presidents, Cagney Musi of the Free State Division of the High Court, Dunstan Mlambo of the Gauteng Division and Pule Tlaletsi of the Northern Cape Division.

The meeting built on prior engagements between Chief Justice Maya and Minister Kubayi, who is spearheading a multi-departmental initiative to address critical issues that have been raised by the Judiciary.

In collaboration with the Ministers of Finance, Public Works and Infrastructure, and Public Service and Administration, Minister Kubayi has prioritised improvements in court infrastructure, human resources, security, and judicial independence.

"Within the principle of the separation of powers, each arm of the State has a responsibility to cooperate with, and provide support to, the other arms of the State in giving full effect to our Constitution.

It requires, in particular, that we create conditions in which each arm of the State can fulfill their respective mandates without hindrance.

It is an opportunity to develop common approaches on issues that are critical to the effective functioning of the Judiciary.

At the core of our deliberations is our shared commitment to safeguarding and entrenching the independence of the Judiciary and ensuring that it has the space and means to administer justice", said President Ramaphosa.

Key discussions focused on advancing the process to ensure institutional independence and unification of a single judiciary, and enhancing the capacity of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court of Appeal, and High Courts.

President Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Maya, welcomed the collaborative tone of the engagement and reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement between the Executive and the Judiciary.

"This meeting is significant in that it happened days before we are due to host dignitaries of the judiciary from across the globe, to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of the Constitutional Court on the 20th of this month," added Chief Justice Maya.

Today’s engagement marks a renewed determination to transform South Africa’s justice sector into one that is resilient, secure, and accessible to all.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

Terrence Manase

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development Spokesperson

Cell: 082 338 6707

Bongiwe Gambu

MLO, Office of the Chief Justice

Cell: 082 714 9463