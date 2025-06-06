Glitz, Glamour, and Giving: LATLC's Hollywood Casino Night Was a Smashing Success

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities celebrating their ninth annual Hollywood Casino Night at the Hollywood Roosevelt Guests enjoying the night at the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth annual Hollywood Casino Night at the Hollywood Roosevelt Guests getting a chance to spin for their mystery wine at the Los Angeles Trail Lawyers Charities ninth annual Hollywood Casino Night at the Hollywood Roosevelt Guests being able to donate and enjoy the silent auction at the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth annual Hollywood Casino Night at the Hollywood Roosevelt Guests getting the chance to auction for Taylor Swift tickets at the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth annual Hollywood Casino Night at the Hollywood Roosevelt

An unforgettable night of poker games, music, and fundraising at the Hollywood Roosevelt to support Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) hosted their ninth annual Hollywood Casino Night at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The evening delivered an unforgettable mix of glamour, entertainment, and charitable impact.Guests arrived dressed in Hollywood glam and stepped into a vibrant atmosphere filled with poker games, dancing, music, and elegant dining. The ballroom buzzed with excitement from start to finish as attendees played at poker tables, placed bids in the silent auction, and enjoyed signature experiences like the fan-favorite Mystery Wine pull. One standout guest was crowned Casino Night Champion, awarded to the individual with the most chips at the end of the night.Each activity throughout the evening played a role in supporting LATLC’s charitable mission. From every spin of the wine cage to every auction bid, funds raised during Casino Night will directly support LATLC’s efforts to uplift and assist communities across Los Angeles. The event demonstrated how a memorable night out can also create meaningful change.Special thanks go to the attendees, sponsors, and supporters who helped make Casino Night a success. The generosity on display throughout the evening ensures continued support for those who need it most.About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC):Established in 2006, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities is a nonprofit organization led by over 3,000 trial lawyers committed to improving lives throughout Southern California. LATLC provides financial support, scholarships, and volunteer services to underserved communities, with a focus on education, housing, health, and emergency assistance. Through year-round giving and hands-on service, LATLC remains dedicated to making a lasting impact.For more information, visit www.latlc.org Thank you to all who joined and supported. Together, we are LATLC—and together, we make an impact.

