Mary Kimberly Public Library Celebrates National Recognition of Founder at ALA Conference

Five Mile Charlie: Charlie Goes to the Library AS SEEN IN the Printed Word Reviews 2025 ALA Special Section: Five Mile Charlie Book Series by Kimberly Adams Author Kimberly Adams A 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Printed Word Review Hosting Independent Press and NYC Big Book Award Author Signings

Printed Word Reviews hosts the library founder and NYC Big Book Award-winning author on Sat., June 28th at 10am where Adams will be signing her childrens books.

I wrote about the need for libraries in small towns like mine. Now, the very library born of that idea is featured in one of my award-winning books. It’s full circle.” — Kimberly Adams

KIOWA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A story that began with a college thesis and a dream in rural Oklahoma is coming full circle. Kimberly Adams, founder of the Mary Kimberly Public Library in Kiowa, will appear at the American Library Association Conference in Philadelphia on June 28, 2025, to sign copies of her award-winning Five Mile Charlie children’s book series.Adams was selected to attend the prestigious event through the New York City Big Book Awards , where all four books in her series were honored as either “Winner” or “Distinguished Favorite” in the category of Children’s Picture Books. Titles include Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly, Charlie Goes to the Library, A Five Mile Christmas, and The Return of Farmer Bud. Adams will be signing her award-winning books at ALA, Table 1652, Printed Word Reviews , on Saturday, June 28 at 10:00 am. Ted Olczak, publisher of the Printed Word Reviews magazine, expressed his admiration: "It's a honor to have Adams at our ALA signing event. She has had an incredible journey, and giving back to her community the way she does is nothing short of amazing."The Mary Kimberly Public Library—named for Adams and early collaborator Mary Trammell—was officially established in 2003 as a reading center and transitioned to a full public library under the Southeastern Oklahoma Library System in January 2025. Its mission: to ensure public access to books and computers in a rural community where such resources can be scarce.The library’s creation traces back to Adams' 1997 undergraduate thesis at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on the need for rural libraries. That project provided the foundation for action. With the help of Trammell and generous support from W.E. “Bill” and Ramona Allford, Power Resources Group, Inc., The Fugitt Foundation, The Reach Foundation on behalf of Kiowa Power Partners, LLC and the Town of Kiowa, the dream became a reality.“I wrote about the need for libraries in small towns like mine,” Adams said. “Now, the very library born of that idea is featured in one of my award-winning books. It’s full circle.”Charlie Goes to the Library, the second book in the Five Mile Charlie series, is set inside the Mary Kimberly Library itself. During a search for answers, the characters turn to books and community resources to try to understand “Grumps,” a mysterious coyote. The heartwarming story underscores the importance of public libraries in childhood discovery, empathy, and education.The Five Mile Charlie series, which began during the pandemic following the loss of Adams’ beloved llama Charlie, has garnered international attention with appearances at the Bologna International Children’s Book Fair, London Book Fair, Los Angeles Book Fair, and Manila International Book Fair. Locally, Adams has shared her books through local events like the Kiowa Indian Summer Festival, J. Michael Miller Toy Event, and public school programming.This year marks Adams’ first appearance at ALA as an author—a meaningful moment for a woman who began her journey with a vision to expand access to knowledge in rural Oklahoma.For more information about Five Mile Charlie, visit www.fivemilecharlie.com Follow on X: @5milecharlie | Facebook: Five Mile Charlie

