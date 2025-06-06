WV SBDC State Director Will Miller joins WV Secretary of State Kris Warner on “Just Three Questions!” to discuss the importance of business coaching

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, Will Miller, State Director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed programs designed to assist business owners and entrepreneurs in West Virginia, as well as ongoing efforts to spur economic development across the state.

The SBDC assists small business at all stages of development by connecting entrepreneurs and small business owners to programs and resources. Business coaches are strategically located across the state making services available in all 55 counties.

Miller said, “Our main service is our coaching service. That’s the one-on-one mentorship with the coaches. But we also have trainings in person and online. We have a business-fundamentals that anyone can take. All they have to do is go to our website, sign up, and then they get the course for free.”

The coaches help entrepreneurs develop and fine-tune their goals to facilitate growth and success. Miller continued, “They will give you the guidance you need, whether it’s to find funding, whether it’s to hire a new employee. Maybe you just always wanted to start that business, but you don’t know where to start and you want someone to talk to and you want a safe, friendly environment to do that. Well, that’s where our coaches can come in to do that,"

“The Small Business Development Center is just a wonderful asset for West Virginia,” said Secretary Warner during the interview. "You and your team are extremely important to the West Virginia entrepreneurship ecosystem."

﻿The interview with Miller and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.