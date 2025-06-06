Sport, Arts and Culture briefs media on repatriation of ancestral and exile remains, 9 Jun

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton Mckenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe will hold a press briefing on Monday, 9 June 2025, at 10:00, to provide an update on two important national initiatives dedicated to remembrance, restorative justice, and the dignified return of South African ancestors and liberation heroes.

These initiatives, developed in collaboration with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Department of Military Veterans and Defence, focus on addressing historical injustices by repatriating the remains of indigenous Khoi and San ancestors, as well as South Africans who died in exile during the anti-apartheid liberation struggle.

Key topics to be covered include:

The forthcoming reburial of 58 Khoi and San ancestral remains in the Northern Cape, led by Iziko Museums and the Northern Cape Reburial Task Team representing indigenous communities.

Progress in negotiations with international institutions, including the University of Glasgow’s Hunterian Museum, regarding the repatriation of additional Khoi and San remains.

Planned technical missions to Angola, Lesotho, Zambia, and Zimbabwe aimed at locating and documenting gravesites of South African exiles who passed away abroad.

A public appeal for assistance from families, comrades, and the general public to provide information that may aid in identifying individuals who died in exile.

Additionally, the Minister will also discuss the cultural, historical, and emotional significance of these projects as steps toward healing and restoring dignity to affected communities.

Members of the media are invited

Date: Monday, 9 June 2025

Time: 09:30 arrival and registration

10:00 Press Briefing

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

