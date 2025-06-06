The Talk Awards Bestows Three Restaurants with Consecutive Awards for Customer Service

Three restaurants continue to build on a strong foundation of excellent customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three restaurants were recently honored by the Talk Awards for reaching the highest levels of customer satisfaction again this year.Somewhere in Bangkok brings authentic Thai cuisine right to the residents of Connecticut with two locations in Southington and Avon. The family-run restaurant offers traditional Thai dishes in a pleasant dining atmosphere thanks to its friendly staff. Song and Chanya Siboriboun attribute the restaurant’s success to good teamwork and chefs who cook from the heart. Every year a new special menu is developed based on many of the dishes that Chanya cooks at home for her family, ensuring a continued authentic experience. Outstanding customer service and high praise from satisfied diners have led the restaurant to 16 consecutive Talk Awards. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/somewhere-in-bangkok-southington-ct/ El Potrero Mexican Restaurant and El Toro Mexican Restaurant are sister restaurants focused on bringing delicious Mexican food to communities throughout Nebraska. Between the two they have five locations — El Potrero in downtown Lincoln, Lincoln South and Kearney, and El Toro in Hastings and Grand Island. The family-owned restaurants offer food and drink specials throughout the week and a menu that has something for everyone, including house-made chimichangas, burritos, enchiladas, street tacos and fajitas. The restaurants offer more than just mouth-watering cuisine, however. Their customer experience is excellent, earning high praise from customers for more than a decade and garnering more than 20 Talk Awards between them. For more information, visit https://elpotrerorestaurant.com/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

