Proclamation Announcing Probation Supervision Week

The Supreme Court will hold a proclamation ceremony on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. to announce the celebration of Nebraska Probation Week: July 21-25, 2025. The Judicial Branch ceremony will be held and streamed live from the courtroom in the State Capitol.

Recognizing that July 21-25, 2025, is nationally identified as Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, Justice Jeffrey Funke will host the Court’s ceremony and express appreciation for Nebraska’s probation system. The Court will encourage all citizens – particularly those within the legal community – to take note of the occasion.

State probation services, which operate through the Nebraska Judicial Branch, are recognized as essential to the state court and criminal justice systems. Probation officers, staff, and administration exemplify community corrections at its core, achieving constructive change and community safety through rehabilitation, community collaboration, and partnerships with service providers.

Nebraska Public Media will livestream the proclamation signing as part of its regular Appellate Court coverage. Watch Live: Nebraska Public Media (link will appear as Nebraska Probation Supervision Week Signing Ceremony).