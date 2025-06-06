Eylsia, Filipina and New Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Launches First Outlet Store with Exciting Offers

Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Lisa Pamintuan, President, Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Mini Python Purse (Alexandrite)

I can’t own a brand that doesn’t sell shoes!” — Eylsia, Singer and Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Pamintuan, the President of Nicolas of Palm Beach, says "Eylsia, the rising star in the music industry, has recently acquired the iconic luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, and she is set to transform it into a trendier alternative to renowned brands like Chanel and Gucci. With a vision to refresh the brand's offerings, Eylsia plans to introduce an array of stylish products, including chic sunglasses, innovative cosmetics, and lip-changing lip glosses with built-in sunscreen, alongside patented clothing designs.'

“I can’t own a brand that doesn’t sell shoes!” Eylsia exclaimed, highlighting her commitment to expanding the brand's product lineup. “My goal is to create a line that resonates with the modern consumer while maintaining the luxury essence that Nicolas of Palm Beach is known for.”

To celebrate the brand's new direction and to make room for fresh inventory, Eylsia is giving away one million necklaces featuring the brand's infinity of dolphins logo, crafted in 18k gold plating. Additionally, she has launched an outlet store on Shopify, offering an introductory 35% discount on all items. Customers can use the code "TikTok" at checkout for an extra 15% off, resulting in a total discount of 50% across the store.

“The Palm Beach Outlet is all about accessibility and fun,” Eylsia shared. “We want to offer something for everyone, from our exclusive belts and fashionable handbags to luxurious body butters. It’s an exciting time for the brand!”

Pamintuan adds, “Eylsia’s vision for revitalizing Nicolas is inspiring. Her approach combines luxury with modern trends, ensuring that the brand remains relevant in today’s competitive market. We are thrilled to support her in this transformative journey.”

The outlet store, available at www.thepalmbeachoutlet.com, features a diverse range of products, excluding the Museum Collection jewelry, which boasts pieces valued up to $500,000. Eylsia encourages potential buyers of high-value items to reach out directly, saying, "Call me, and we'll work something out on pieces over $50,000."

In addition to the new product offerings, Eylsia plans to feature one-of-a-kind items, including her vintage Hollywood Rolls Royce, all available at outlet prices.

“I want it to be fun and cool,” Eylsia stated. “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Nicolas of Palm Beach!”

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

