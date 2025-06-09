Eylsia Unveils 'Queen of the Game,' the First in a Three-Part Music Trilogy Reflecting Her Journey of Empowerment

Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Lisa Pamintuan, President, Intellectual Property Intellectual Holdings, Inc. Nicolas of Palm Beach Mini Python Purse (Alexandrite)

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipina artist and multi-industry pioneer Eylsia has officially released “Queen of the Game,” the first single in a three-part music series that explores her personal evolution through adversity, ambition, and creative expression.

“Queen of the Game is more than just a song—it’s a statement about owning your path, no matter the obstacles thrown your way,” said Eylsia. “My life has been about defying expectations.”

Before entering the music world, Eylsia distinguished herself in competitive athletics. At age 14, she became the youngest winner of the Irish Open and later competed in international tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. She later transitioned into business and leadership, becoming a record label executive, retail CEO, and one of the youngest college presidents at a nationally accredited institution.

Now serving as the head of Worldipi.com, a technology and media company specializing in AI-powered entertainment, Eylsia continues to expand her creative reach. A forthcoming streaming series titled The Other Side is currently in development under her leadership.

“Eylsia represents a new generation of artist-entrepreneurs who seamlessly blend creativity, commerce, and technology,” said Lisa Pamintuan, President of Nicolas of Palm Beach and spokesperson for Worldipi.com. “Her work is shaping the future of entertainment, fashion, and digital influence.”

In addition to her music, Eylsia is playing a leading role in revitalizing Nicolas of Palm Beach, a luxury lifestyle brand. With a renewed focus on youth-forward design, the company is developing new product lines that combine tradition with modern aesthetics.

“Whether it's through music, fashion, or technology, everything I create is about empowering others to own their identity,” Eylsia said.

With a growing global following and a message rooted in empowerment, “Queen of the Game” marks the beginning of a trilogy that aims to inspire and connect with listeners through a blend of storytelling and sonic energy.

“Every track in this trilogy tells a piece of the story,” Eylsia added. “And this is just the beginning.”

