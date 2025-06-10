City of Coral Springs, FL Invests in Procurement Modernization with OpenGov

CITY OF CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with manual tracking, bid protests, and time-consuming scope development, the City of Coral Springs, FL set out to improve how procurement gets done. Leaders selected OpenGov, the leading procurement platform built for government, to help reduce risk, strengthen collaboration, and ensure every step is accurate and compliant.In Coral Springs, key tasks like tracking insurance certificates (COIs) and tabulating bids were handled manually—using files, spreadsheets, and mailed updates. Departments leaned heavily on Procurement for help developing scopes of work, often causing delays and raising concerns from leadership. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its ability to streamline scope collaboration, automate compliance tracking, and bring greater control and consistency to the entire solicitation process.With OpenGov in place, the City is ready to prevent the missteps that lead to delays and vendor protests. Teams will be able to build scopes faster, review tabulations more reliably, and reduce dependence on email and spreadsheets. Most importantly, Coral Springs expects to gain greater trust and transparency—ensuring procurement runs smoothly from planning to award.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

