Township of Lower, NJ Embraces Smarter Procurement with OpenGov

TOWNSHIP OF LOWER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising bid prices, a limited vendor pool, and a fully paper-based process, the Township of Lower, NJ was ready for a change. Township leaders selected OpenGov, the only procurement platform built exclusively for government, to bring consistency, ease of use, and broader vendor access to their procurement operations.In Cape May County, staff across departments had been building bids independently, with no standard process or centralized system. Relying on the same vendors time and again led to fewer bids and higher costs, while limited advertising made it harder to attract new suppliers. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its intuitive user experience, strong presence across New Jersey, and ability to support both current and future procurement staff with a modern, reliable platform.With OpenGov in place, the Township is looking forward to a more efficient and competitive procurement process. Staff will now be able to build and publish bids in a single system, ensuring consistency across departments and improved outreach to vendors. Most importantly, the Township expects to attract more bids—helping to lower costs and deliver greater value to the community.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

