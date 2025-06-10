City of San Luis, AZ Takes on Procurement Growth with OpenGov

CITY OF SAN LUIS, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Challenged by manual workflows, siloed departments, and low vendor response rates, the City of San Luis, AZ was ready for a modern solution to match the pace of its growth. City leaders selected OpenGov, the leading procurement platform built exclusively for government, to centralize operations and bring greater efficiency to the contract lifecycle.Procurement in San Luis had become increasingly complex, spanning nearly 30 departments and relying heavily on paper documents, email threads, and non-standardized templates. With legal and finance teams lacking visibility into contracts—and staff overwhelmed by time-consuming scope development—the City recognized the need for a smarter approach. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its ability to unify the process from start to finish, with support for unlimited users, electronic signatures, automated reminders, and a vendor portal designed to increase competitive participation.By adopting Procurement, San Luis is positioning itself to manage rising demand with confidence. The City will reduce delays through standardized templates and integrated tracking, while enabling closer collaboration between departments and legal reviewers. Most importantly, OpenGov will help attract more vendors and better pricing for the City’s multi-million dollar capital improvement program—ensuring procurement keeps pace with San Luis’s future.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

