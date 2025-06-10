South Texas College Invests in Procurement Efficiency with OpenGov

SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burdened by manual bidding and solicitation processes, South Texas College sought a modern solution to improve how procurement work gets done. The College selected OpenGov, the only software built specifically to help public institutions drive efficiency, consistency, and transparency across the procurement lifecycle.Located in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas College had long relied on manual processes and static templates to manage solicitations—costing staff valuable time and increasing the risk of inconsistencies. Procurement leaders set out to find a platform that could bring structure to the process, reduce time spent on administrative work, and help staff operate with greater speed and confidence. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its ability to streamline solicitation development and create a single, intuitive system for managing the College’s end-to-end procurement operations.With OpenGov in place, South Texas College is looking forward to a more efficient and responsive procurement process. Staff will be able to build bids faster, eliminate duplicative work, and collaborate more effectively across departments. Most importantly, the platform will help the College focus on strategic procurement efforts that support its students, faculty, and long-term institutional goals.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

