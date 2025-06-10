City of Doral, FL Embraces Centralized Procurement with OpenGov

CITY OF DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with duplicated efforts and decentralized contract storage, the City of Doral, FL began the search for a modern procurement solution. City leaders selected OpenGov, the leading government software built to simplify workflows, improve collaboration, and standardize processes across procurement operations.Doral’s procurement team had been managing vendor outreach through two separate notification platforms—resulting in double the work and confusion around vendor communication. Solicitation templates were being built manually and saved in various folders, while contract records were tracked in a spreadsheets that didn’t always reflect finalized, signed documents. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its ability to consolidate vendor notifications, standardize templates citywide, and bring all contract documents into one accessible, centralized system.With OpenGov in place, Doral is setting a strong foundation for growth and accountability. The City’s two new procurement specialists will now have tools to reduce repetitive work and adopt best practices that align with leadership’s vision for modernization. And by centralizing contracts and simplifying the solicitation process, Doral is positioned to increase efficiency while laying the groundwork for future ERP integration.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

