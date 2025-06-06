77 Municipal Elections scheduled to take place next Tuesday, June 10th; Early Voting ends this Saturday

Charleston, W.Va. – According to the WV Secretary of State's Office, 104 municipal elections are scheduled to take place in 2025. Of those, 77 elections will take place next Tuesday, June 10.

Secretary of State Kris Warner announced today that the overwhelming majority of June 10 elections, hosted by cities and towns throughout West Virginia, feature contested races—meaning candidates for mayor, council, clerk, and/or recorder are not running unopposed. According to Secretary Warner, municipalities with contested races will receive a compliance visit on Election Day from an authorized representative of the Secretary of State's Office.

"My office will have more than a dozen individuals visiting municipal elections throughout the state on Election Day, June 10th," said Secretary Warner. "These compliance visits are intended to ensure that polling locations are safe, secure, and following the protocols in place to help every interested and eligible voter cast a ballot."

Warner emphasized that the visits are educational in nature to assist the clerks or recorders in charge of the elections, as well as the poll workers at each location. Trained members of the Elections Division, the WVSOS Field Team, or the Investigations Division will conduct the compliance visits.

Secretary Warner himself plans to visit seven (7) municipalities holding elections in Marion and Harrison Counties.

Warner encouraged every registered voter living in a municipality hosting an election to participate and cast a ballot. Early voting is currently underway for the June 10 elections; however, it ends at 5:00pm on Saturday, June 7.

A list of municipalities holding elections next Tuesday can be found here​.

Secretary Warner is also urging citizens to report any suspicious or illegal election activity that they may witness. The "See Something, Say Something!" campaign encourages the public to report possible election irregularities to the Secretary of State's Investigations Division by calling toll-free 877-FRAUD-WV.

﻿"Illegal campaign activity of any kind is not tolerated in West Virginia," said Secretary Warner. "Individuals engaging in election fraud will be subject to investigation and prosecution.”