Richland County, SC Builds a Stronger Procurement Foundation with OpenGov

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frustrated by limited oversight and collaboration challenges in its legacy system, Richland County, SC set out to find a partner that could meet its high standards for compliance and control. That search led the County to OpenGov, the leader in modern government software designed to power more accountable, efficient operations.Based in Columbia and serving one of South Carolina’s largest counties, the team at Richland was ready to move beyond vendor management workarounds and platform limitations. Leaders sought a solution that could eliminate fake vendor profiles, strengthen internal collaboration, and give departments more control throughout the solicitation lifecycle. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood apart with its tailored tools for vendor verification, performance tracking, and contract oversight—along with the flexibility to fit the County’s evolving needs.With OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management now live, Richland County is looking forward to more confident, compliant purchasing. The team expects to benefit from cleaner vendor records, simplified scoring, and greater visibility into contract obligations and timelines. Best of all, the County’s staff was able to hit the ground running—launching their new portal and posting their first project within just a few weeks of implementation.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at opengov.com

