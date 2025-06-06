AG Yost’s Statement on Insight’s Reopening of Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital

(WARREN, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost met with Insight Health System on Tuesday, June 3 to discuss their plan to reopen Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital. He issued the following statement in support of Insight’s acquisition and operation of the formerly closed facilities:

“I applaud Insight’s plan to reopen Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, which is a major step in the right direction for the Mahoning Valley. Bricks and mortar alone don’t save lives, which is why these hospitals need to reopen, fully staffed and fully operational, and fully licensed and accredited.

Our meeting with Insight’s leadership team produced fruitful discussions on how the AG’s office can work with them to facilitate full operational control. This is about saving lives and strengthening communities.”

Prior to Insight’s acquisition, Yost’s office filed legal action to protect the public interest and prevent the permanent loss of essential services after Steward Health Care’s abrupt 2024 shutdown of the Trumbull facilities.

