BCI Releases Age-Progression Image in Decades-Long Search for Missing Cleveland Man

(CLEVELAND) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation hopes to spark new leads in the 2004 disappearance of a Cleveland man with the release of an image showing what he might look like today.

BCI’s forensic artist created an age-progression image depicting Michael Hodge now at 61 years old. Authorities hope the image prompts the public to submit fresh tips to law enforcement.

“Michael is out there somewhere, and we’ll keep searching until his family gets the answers they deserve,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “If you recognize his face or know anything about his whereabouts, please pick up the phone and call BCI.”

Hodge was 39 when he was last seen more than 21 years ago on March 6, 2004. Witnesses saw him riding a 10-speed bicycle near the 4000 block of West 172nd Street near Puritas Avenue in Cleveland.

A Caucasian with blue eyes, Hodge was 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighed 140 pounds and had red hair at the time of his disappearance. He was missing four front teeth, had a scar on his left wrist and tattoos on both arms, including a skull with a long tongue on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, white jacket, white athletic shoes and a blue canvas fishing hat over a gray knit cap. He is known to hop on trains.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). A public bulletin issued today includes additional images and information about the case.

In addition to age-progression images, BCI’s forensic artist creates facial reconstruction models and post-mortem images to help local law enforcement agencies identify remains and locate missing persons.

BCI also offers Project LINK (Linking Individuals Not Known), a free service for law enforcement, coroners and families of missing individuals. The program, established through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 1999, matches DNA taken from family members of missing individuals to DNA from unidentified remains.

Analysts with BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit also provide case review, investigative assistance, link charts and mapping. Law enforcement officials and family members of missing persons interested in learning more about these services should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-