AG Yost Condemns Religious Violence in Wake of Michigan Shooting
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Michigan:
"I am sickened by the horrific attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan yesterday.
I stand with my fellow Christians in the LDS community. There is no place for religious violence, against any faith in our country. I pray that peace may enter our collective and individual hearts as Jesus Christ taught."
