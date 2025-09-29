135 Arrested in 'Operation Next Door' Crackdown on Human Trafficking Across Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A statewide human trafficking operation conducted last week by more than 100 law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of 135 people seeking to buy sex – including from minors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Operation Next Door was named to highlight the proximity and prevalence of human trafficking,” Yost said. “Too often, we are lulled into the false narrative that these crimes happen only in the shadows. This is simply not true – human trafficking occurs in plain sight and, unfortunately, may even be fueled by your co-workers or neighbors.”

Led by AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC), Operation Next Door took place in urban centers, suburban communities and rural areas throughout Ohio.

The statewide crackdown was spearheaded by OOCIC’s human trafficking task forces, which were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

A recap of Operation Next Door

32 people were arrested on felony charges including promoting prostitution, compelling prostitution, seeking sex with a minor, and drug possession and/or trafficking.

103 “johns” seeking to buy sex were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution or solicitation.

67 human trafficking survivors were referred by law enforcement to health-care and social-services organizations.

Nine search warrants were executed by law enforcement. These included raids on massage parlors in Toledo, the Cleveland area, and the Akron area. More than $62,000 was seized along with evidence for long-term investigations.

Operation Highlights

The H.E.A.L. Task Force: Arrested Dean Dimon, 76, of Avon, for soliciting prostitution. Dimon identified himself as a priest for the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Cleveland and admitted to a prior offense for solicitation. Arrested Benjamin Borlaug, 50, of Vermillion, and Antonial Marbuery, 30 of Cleveland, for compelling prostitution. Arrested Benny Gonzalez, 29, of Lorain, for soliciting. Gonzalez was previously arrested for the same crime in 2022.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force: Located and recovered a 14-year-old girl known to be at risk for trafficking. The task force opened an investigation to identify a possible trafficker. Arrested Alexie Hernandez, 24, of Edgewood, Maryland, for compelling prostitution after he engaged in a date for sexual services with a 17-year-old female. Hernandez said he works for the U.S. military. Arrested Andrew Craig, 40, of Chicago, for trafficking in persons. An investigation was opened. Recovered a 17-year-old missing female from the Cleveland residence of a registered sex offender. Executed search warrants as part of ongoing investigations at three massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities: Green Massage Spa at 16210 Madison Ave., Lakewood; Dandelions Promise Foot Spa at 12736 Loraine Ave., Cleveland; U Mei Spa at 12410 Lorain Ave., Cleveland; and at an associated residence in Lakewood. More than $30,400 was seized from the businesses. Arrested Lakeiara Brown, 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, for promoting prostitution.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force: Recovered an adult victim with developmental disabilities who was transported to the sting location by a suspected trafficker. Evidence was seized, the victim was entrusted to the care of victim advocates, and an investigation was opened.

The Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force: Arrested Jon Roberts, 52, of Glouster, for pandering obscenities involving a minor. Agents executed a search warrant on Roberts’ residence. Arrested Corey Noel, 27, of Marietta, for falsification and pandering obscenities involving a minor. Noel works at a local pizza shop. Charged Jeremy Friend, 40, of Belpre, with engaging in prostitution and trafficking in drugs.

The Southern Ohio Major Crimes Task Force: Charged Brent McLain, 60, of Ironton, with importuning after McLain attempted to buy sex from a minor.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force: Arrested Michael Ford, 55, of Cleveland Heights, for engaging in prostitution. Ford identified himself as a schoolteacher. Arrested Jackson Wortman, 28, of Ravenna, for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possession of criminal tools, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, and attempting to corrupt another with drugs. Wortman identified himself as a Walmart employee. Arrested Scotty Skiba, 38, of Salem, with receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The federal charge will be brought in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Arrested Jose Raymond Clemens Dimas of Durham, North Carolina, for engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools. Dimas is being held on an immigration detainer. Arrested Robert Zimmerman, 42, of Canfield, for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and possession of criminal tools.

The Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force: Arrested Darryl Hampton, 36, of Maple Heights, for engaging in prostitution. He was also charged with child endangering after a subsequent investigation found that Hampton had left his 15-month-old child at home alone to go purchase sex. Executed search warrants at two massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities: Pearl Spa at 541 West Ave., Tallmadge, and Blue Sky Spa, 708 W. Wilbeth Road, Akron. Multiple people were detained and charged with soliciting as part of the ongoing investigations. Arrested Brandon Gatti, 39, of Wilmot, for solicitation and possession of drugs. Gatti was found to have methamphetamine on him upon his arrest. Arrested Noe Resendiz Cballero, 33, of Stow, for importuning, compelling prostitution, engaging in prostitution and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force: Arrested Kirven Jackson, 62, of Dayton, for soliciting. Jackson identified himself as a substitute teacher in the Trotwood Madison School District. Arrested Kevin McKee, 42, of Dayton, and a female for soliciting. The pair attempted to sell half a gram of fentanyl to an undercover officer. James Vogel, 40, St. Marys, was arrested for soliciting and claimed to be a former Wapakoneta police officer Stephen Taylor, 21, of Dayton, was arrested for solicitation and attempting to sell fentanyl to an undercover officer. Nicholas Walz, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested for drug possession after he tried to buy sex while possessing psilocybin mushrooms.

The Toledo Police Department: Executed search warrants on three massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities. Four people were charged with promoting prostitution, including some charged with solicitation after a positive HIV test. The massage parlors are Sky Spa at 135 S. Byrne Road; Asian Healthy Massage,325 W. Alexis Road; and Asian Massage, 5333 Secor Road. Authorities also seized $32,000 from the businesses.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and ICAC Task Force: Arrested Columbus residents Alan Martin, 35; Chrisopher Bonnette, 52; Neil Brown, 40; and Hunter Christy, 27, for allegedly seeking sex with minors. Each was charged with pandering sexually oriented material with a minor. Martin is a registered sex offender. Charged David Stebbens, 77, of St. Louis, Missouri, with pandering sexually oriented material to a minor. Stebbens identified himself as a federal defense attorney.



• Jose Abadsantos, 46, Miamisburg, OH • John Lauback, 70, Perrysburg, OH • Mohamed Abdulluhi, 21, Columbus, OH • Chandelle Ledwell, 32, Columbus, OH • Savonne Allen, 29, Columbus, OH • Kasen Lewis, 24, Warren, OH • Benyam Ambaye, 42, Vandalia, OH • Stephen Lind, 53, Boardman, OH • Scott Ayriss, 60, Elyria, OH • Eric Lucero, 43, Elyria, OH • Thomas Bihn, 69, Oregon, OH • Gerald Lyles, 33, Columbus, OH • Michael Bognar, 43, Parma, OH • John Marcinko, 82, Columbus, OH • Jimmy Britt, 52, Canton, OH • Martin Marincic, 69, Streetsboro, OH • Kenton Burroughs, 32, Liberty Township, OH • Robert Mayberry, 48, Massillon, OH • Marcus Butler, 39, Columbus, OH • Alec McConnell, 40, Brookpark, OH • Noe Resendiz Caballero, 33, Stow, OH • Dashawn McKinney, 31, Akron, OH • Michael Chaffee, 69, Wadsworth, OH • Kelly Meinhart, 42, Columbus, OH • John Chatham, 49, LaGrange, OH • Jonathan Molek, 40, Akron, OH • Navarro Lumar Coleman, 19, Columbus, OH • Deprise Moore, 45, Akron, OH • Stacy Lamar Collins Jr., 24, Columbus, OH • Daniel Nagle, 47, Campbell, OH • Ibrahim Conteh, 31, Columbus, OH • John Nelson, 39, Apopka, FL • Theodore Cook, 56, Unknown • Joseph Novacich, 53, Youngstown, OH • Eric Cooper, 50, New Franklin, OH • Terrance Oladeji, 34, Orrville, OH • Keith Critchlow, 54, New Castle, PA • Juvenile male, 17, Unknown • Ryan Dale, 44, Akron, OH • Musin Ozbay, 67, Temperance, MI • Seth Darby, 44, Madison, OH • Dan Popa, 53, Lakewood, OH • Joseph Defilippis, 45, Weirton, WV • Steven Potere, 67, North Canton, OH • Jose Raymundo Clemens Dimas, 32, Durham, NC • Larry Ragland, 64, Columbus, OH • Dean Dimon, 76, Avon Lake, OH • Tim Ramsell, 55, Ravenna, OH • Pete Ditzel, 55, Concord Township, OH • Ralph Reaser, 65, Ravenna, OH • Alex Dowdell, 47, Akron, OH • Chevaliee Robinson, 47, Akron, OH • Donald Downs, 28, Youngstown, OH • Nathan Robinson, 34, Akron, OH • Scott Edgerton, 40, Elizabethtown, KY • Jonathan Saul Rojas, 24, Akron, OH • Gerald Edwards, 42, Columbus, OH • Ted Rosengarten, 52, Columbus Grove, OH • Alonza Ezell, 35, Warren, OH • Kelly Russell, 50, Youngstown, OH • Bryan Flaczynski, 38, Wakeman, OH • Brandon Russell, 40, Cutler, OH • Michael Ford, 53, Cleveland Heights, OH • Awner Sanchez, 32, Columbus, OH • Brandon Ford, 36, Bellevue, OH • Robert Sankey, 62, Columbus, OH • Miko Foster, 22, Columbus, OH • Michael Sherman, 46, Akron, OH • Joshua Franklin, 40, Liberty Center, OH • Donival Simmons, 45, Canton, OH • Jeremy Friend, 40, Belpre, OH • Julian Smith, 56, Perrysburg, OH • Edward Gallagher, 70, Mentor, OH • Stephen Taylor, 21, Dayton, OH • Brandon Gatti, 39, Wilmot, OH • John Temple, 57, Polk, OH • Benny Gonzalez, 29, Lorain, OH • Kevin Toms, 60, Columbus, OH • Demetris Gravely, 54, WV • Juvenile male, 16, Unknown • Juvenile male, 16, Columbus, OH • Peter Vang, 41, Kent, OH • Rey Guzman, 24, Columbus, OH • David Vargas, 45, Columbus, OH • Darryl Hampton, 36, Maple Heights, OH • James Vogel, 40, St. Marys, OH • Delmar Hardin, 43, Akron, OH • Nicholas Walz, 31, Cincinnati, OH • Robert Hay, 43, Riverside, CA • Dontay Welch, 39, Columbus, OH • Will Heltzel, 32, Kent, OH • Carl Wheeler, 46, Toledo, OH • Brian Hicks, 52, Sandusky, OH • Darious Wiggins, 31, Columbus, OH • Aaron Hiner, 47, Akron, OH • Michael Wolters, 31, Akron, OH • Kirven Jackson, 62, Dayton, OH • Jason Worley, 49, Ottawa, OH • Steven Jensen, 64, Port Clinton, OH • Jasson L. Zavala, 24, Dayton, OH • Peter Kalemon, 32, New Castle, PA • Artemio Zepedia-Arriaga, 30, Columbus, OH • Huzeifa Kiani, 30, Ravenna, OH

Statements from inside the operation

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin:

“We are proud to work closely with the Attorney General’s Office on this critical statewide human trafficking operation. This effort reflects the collaboration of law enforcement agencies and our shared commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and holding offenders accountable.”

Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle:

“Our officers were proud to participate in this statewide initiative to combat human trafficking, focusing on illegal activities within prostitution and illicit massage parlors. This operation reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting our community and standing with victims. We will continue working closely with our partners to ensure that victims of these heinous crimes are identified, supported, and given a pathway to safety and recovery.”

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant:

“The Columbus Division of Police remains steadfast in our commitment to reducing the demand for prostitution and dismantling the networks that fuel human trafficking in Ohio. Operations like this send a clear message: Those who seek to exploit others will be held accountable. Our Human Trafficking Task Force and PACT officers work tirelessly to identify and assist victims while pursuing those responsible for their exploitation. We are proud to join law enforcement agencies across the state in this unified effort to protect the vulnerable and uphold the dignity of every single person in our community.”

Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Acting Special-Agent-in-Charge Matt Stentz:

“Homeland Security Investigations is proud to stand with the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission in the fight against human trafficking. These operations demonstrate the power of collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies to dismantle trafficking networks, rescue victims, and hold perpetrators accountable. Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights, and HSI remains committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to protect the vulnerable, support survivors, and ensure that justice is served. Together, we are making Ohio a safer place for all."

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene:

“Statewide operations like this one publicly highlight the work often conducted behind the scenes to combat human trafficking. The ugly fact is that human trafficking occurs in every county and every neighborhood across the state. The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force will continue its work to ensure that those who seek to exploit others will face the full consequences of the law.”

BCI Superintendent Bruce Pijanowski:

“BCI’s participation in several human trafficking task forces is an extension of our commitment to support local law enforcement. This operation’s outcome affirms the success of law enforcement partnerships and encourages our ongoing mission to eradicate human trafficking from our state.”

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie:

“I fully support the ongoing efforts of the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and commend the dedicated agents who played a role in making Operation Next Door a success. The operation sent a clear and powerful message to those who seek to exploit the vulnerable. To those who produce or obtain material involving the exploitation of children, or those who believe they can profit from the suffering of others without consequence, it was a reminder that we are coming for you.”

Hilliard Police Chief Michael Woods:

“Our goal is to eliminate this illegal activity from our community. Those who solicit sex online are fueling a demand that often drives human trafficking. Through this operation, we aim not only to hold offenders accountable but also to disrupt trafficking networks and connect victims with the support and resources they need to begin rebuilding their lives.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck:

“Human trafficking will not be tolerated in our community. This statewide operation is an important step in identifying victims and holding perpetrators accountable. We remain committed to preventing this crime, supporting survivors, and ensuring justice for those affected.”

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman:

“I am pleased to be part of and support Ohio’s statewide human trafficking operation, Operation Next Door. Human trafficking is a grave injustice that affects people even in our rural communities. No one should think they can exploit the vulnerable without consequence. I commend the dedication of the deputies, investigators, and partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring this operation to fruition. Our priorities are protecting victims, prosecuting offenders, and ensuring this behavior is never tolerated in Ohio and Scioto County.”

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer:

“The men and women of the Portsmouth Police Department will do whatever it takes to end sex trafficking, and the help that we received from our local OOCIC task force makes that possible.”

Operation participants

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office extends a special thanks to the more than 100 law enforcement agencies and non-government organizations that joined AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission in carrying out Operation Next Door.

The lead agency for each OOCIC task force is listed first:

Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force:

Columbus Division of Police, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), BCI, FBI, Marysville Police Department, Ohio State University Police, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

H.E.A.L. Human Trafficking Task Force:

Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins Township Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Sandusky Police Department

Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force:

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, New Boston Police Department, Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office

Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force:

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, East Palestine Police Department, Salem Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, BCI, Youngstown Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Beaver Township Police Department, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, HSI, Townhall II, University Hospital Ravenna

Summit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force:

Summit County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Akron Police Department, HSI, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Richfield Township Police Department, Twinsburg Police Department, Springfield Township Police Department, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Hope and Healing

Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Dayton Police Department, HSI, Adult Parole Authority

Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force:

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, East Cleveland Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, North Olmsted Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Middleburg Heights Police Department, U.S. Housing & Urban Development – Office of Investigations, Ashtabula Police Department, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Solon Police Department, Homesafe Inc., Orange Village Police Department, Strongsville Police Department, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Probation, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, MetroHealth Police Department, Warrensville Heights Police Department, Westlake Police Department, HSI, Harriett Tubman Movement, Willoughby Police Department, Cuyahoga County Division of Children & Family Services, Canopy Child Advocacy Center, Conneaut Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Ohio Medical Board, Lakewood Police Department, Newburgh Heights Police Department, Cleveland Clinic

Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force:

Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Marietta Police Department, Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Rescue and Restore Coalition

Also participating in the operation were the Tallmadge Police Department, Hilliard Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Grove City Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Columbus Division of Police PACT Unit, Ohio Department of Public Safety, and Ohio ICAC

