MDC and partners host a pollinator workshop in Middletown June 20

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Missouri Soybeans, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for a pollinator workshop June 20 in Middletown from 4-7 p.m.

This tour will cover pollinator habitat management, precision agriculture, edge-of-field practices, grazing natives, and prescribed burn associations. The workshop will start at the Middletown Community Center, and buses will transport the attendees to the farms along the tour route. Dinner will be provided, and more information about the event can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Cm/. Register with Amber Meyer at ameyer@mosoy.org or by phone at 573-635-3819.