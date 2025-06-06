Man sentenced for harassment of women journalists

The NUJ has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Mark McAnaw over the harassment of Sunday World journalists Amanda Brunker, Deirdre Reynolds and Nicola Tallant.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has welcomed the conviction of a man who threatened and harassed three women journalists. Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, noted the case as “an important one and a welcome signal against the vile harassment of women journalists.”

The imposition of an 11-year sentence by Judge Pauline Codd followed a failure by McAnaw to enter a bond before a sitting of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The final year of the sentence would have been suspended had a bond been entered in agreement with the conditions outlined by the judge.

McAnaw entered guilty pleas to the harassment of all three journalists in 2023; he had sent violent and sexually threatening messages, alongside death threats and referred to himself as an ‘IRA Top Boy’. In addition, the convicted rapist had approached Sunday World offices where he was declined entry.

Judge Codd highlighted the targeting of women journalists and said "in a democracy, free speech and freedom of press must be rightly defended."

McAnaw who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, refuses to take his medication. He is currently detained in the Central Mental Hospital.

