“I have learnt to give myself some grace” – Millie’s story

A stock photo has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

Millie experienced depression, self-harm and undiagnosed ADHD (attention deficit hyperactive disorder) during her adolescence. After five years, she has finally got her ADHD diagnosis and practices self-acceptance.

My challenges with mental health have been ongoing for years. I am now 20 years old, getting a university degree, and have my ADHD diagnosis. I wanted to share my story, so that other people may read it and know that they’re not alone, that there is help out there.

I first started identifying with the symptoms of ADHD when I was 15 years old. The more I heard what people said about it, the more I could relate to it and things started to make sense. It started to really affect my day-to-day life, so I went out to get a diagnosis. This took nearly five years. Through GP referrals to wait lists, the process was undoubtfully long. I had to find ways to help myself while waiting.

Last year in May, I finally had my assessment. I was then diagnosed and offered medication. My experience with the medication so far has been up and down, trial and error. In the long run though, I am glad I have the option to even give it go.